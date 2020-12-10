Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

