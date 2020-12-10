Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.75.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.