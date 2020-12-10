Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

CCD opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.