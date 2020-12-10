Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.