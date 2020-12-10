Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

