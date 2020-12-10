Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

