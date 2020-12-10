Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,600 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Copart were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

