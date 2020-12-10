Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $38,425,345. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $564.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

