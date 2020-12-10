Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $315,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,313.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,289.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,198.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

