CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $606.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

