Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CADE opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

