Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Raised to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.