Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

