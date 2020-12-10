Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

