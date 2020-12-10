Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.