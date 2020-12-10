Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.