BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

NYSE:BSX opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

