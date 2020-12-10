Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KL. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) stock opened at C$52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

