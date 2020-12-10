Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.85. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $275.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.60. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

