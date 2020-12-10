BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

BP opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

