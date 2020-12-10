Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.59.

NYSE BYD opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,411. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,423.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

