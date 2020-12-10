Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

