Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securiti upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

