Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,902 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILAK stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

