Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $163,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,768. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.