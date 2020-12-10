Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $167.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,796 shares of company stock worth $46,472,864 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.