Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -198.54 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

