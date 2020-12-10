Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,957 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $31,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,177,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,252 shares of company stock worth $35,107,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.