Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Air Lease by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

