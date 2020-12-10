BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.
Shares of LEO opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
