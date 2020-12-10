BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of LEO opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

