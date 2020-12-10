BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
