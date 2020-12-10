BMO Capital Markets Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $20.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.57 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

