BMO Capital Markets Raises Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.75

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.66.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

