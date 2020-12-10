BMO Capital Markets Cuts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $50.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of AGIO opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

