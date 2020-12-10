BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (BJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,497 shares of company stock worth $16,434,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

