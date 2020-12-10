bitCNY Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $22.83 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00151718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00910582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00216204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00486525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00167824 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

