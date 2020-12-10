Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

VLDR stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

