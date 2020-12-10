Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Benitec Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

