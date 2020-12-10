Benchmark Raises Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target to $76.00

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $45.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.94.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

