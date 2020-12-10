Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Plans $0.25 None Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) declared a None dividend on Friday, December 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BSET opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.64 million. Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

