Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $4.03. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,038 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $196.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

