Barclays Upgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Overweight

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.32.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,290,000. AJO LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.