Barclays Downgrades Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Equal Weight

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 127,500 shares of company stock worth $1,791,790. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

