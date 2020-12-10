Barclays Boosts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $47.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.82.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $38.37 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,699. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $14,555,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $9,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 555.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 535,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

