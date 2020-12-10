Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank OZK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

