Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.