Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.