BancorpSouth Bank’s (BXS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

