Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head to Head Contrast

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.55 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -14.13 Baidu $15.43 billion 3.40 $296.00 million $5.36 28.28

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alithya Group and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baidu 0 4 15 0 2.79

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $160.64, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Baidu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93% Baidu 22.66% 10.78% 6.14%

Volatility & Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats Alithya Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also provides Baidu Knows, a question-and-answer community where questions are asked, answered, and organized by users; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Baidu Maps that offers locations, and intelligent routing and navigation services; Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME, a Chinese-language mobile keyboard; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a voice assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance (P4P), an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services provides display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; Apollo, an autonomous driving platform; and Baidu Cloud primarily provides AI solutions, cloud infrastructure, and other services to enterprises and individuals. The iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; membership services; and online advertising services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

