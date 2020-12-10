AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $166.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 63,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.