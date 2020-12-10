Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.60.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -249.84 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,531,080.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,403.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,269,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.