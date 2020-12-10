AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,323.65.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,136.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,160.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 74.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

