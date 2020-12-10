Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $345.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $239.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.29.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $279.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $638,904. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
