Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $345.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $239.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $279.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $638,904. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

